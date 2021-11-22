Piper Sandler Comments on OptiNose, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptiNose in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

OPTN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

