Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will earn $5.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $36.79 on Monday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the second quarter worth about $2,257,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Meridian by 147.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meridian by 91.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meridian by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the second quarter worth about $617,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

