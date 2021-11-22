Piper Sandler Raises Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $32.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

LAC stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

