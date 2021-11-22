Piper Sandler Raises Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $32.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.
LAC stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $38.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
