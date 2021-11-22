Playkey (PKT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119,344.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Playkey has a total market cap of $410,007.54 and $119,344.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

