Playtech (LON:PTEC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on the stock.

PTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 592 ($7.73).

PTEC opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 529.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 463.67. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($10.13).

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

