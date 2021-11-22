POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $17,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,619. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

