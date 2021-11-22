Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Declares Dividend of GBX 14

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 831.50 ($10.86) on Monday. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 559.50 ($7.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 823.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 831.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £832.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.81.

POLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

