PolkaCover (CVR) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00073685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00090153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.58 or 0.07238706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,261.41 or 1.00185049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

