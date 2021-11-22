Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) vs. Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Head to Head Comparison

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

8.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Power Integrations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 13.17 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -1.64 Power Integrations $488.32 million 13.19 $71.18 million $2.47 43.23

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Wireless Technologies and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Power Integrations 0 3 4 0 2.57

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 187.50%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $103.57, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62% Power Integrations 22.16% 17.98% 16.20%

Summary

Power Integrations beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.