Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of VIR stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of -1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,570. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.