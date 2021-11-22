Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $171.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.62.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

