Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 25,939 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,939 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $89.71 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.