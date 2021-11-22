Private Capital Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $107.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $81.35 and a 1-year high of $107.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

