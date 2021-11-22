Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT opened at $18.38 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

