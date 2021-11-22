Private Capital Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $242.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $183.37 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.