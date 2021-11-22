Private Capital Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

