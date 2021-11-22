Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading Down 6.1%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 4,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

About Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash SA offers logistics, cash management and outsourcing services. Its services include transporting valuable, end to end ATM management, international transport, cash management and Prosegur smart cash. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

