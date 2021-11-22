Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Up 34.9% in October

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the October 14th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Provident Financial stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.60. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

