Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $29.52 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

