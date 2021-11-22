Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Children’s Place worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.