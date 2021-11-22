Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 101.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,323. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

