Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $84.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

