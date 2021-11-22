Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth $186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.40 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.