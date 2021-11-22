Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 678,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 621,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 225,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.23.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.