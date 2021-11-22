Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in October

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 586.3 days.

Puma stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. Puma has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88.

PMMAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Puma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

