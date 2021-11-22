Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF) & The Competition Critical Review

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS: PEMIF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pure Energy Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% Pure Energy Minerals Competitors -2,152.12% 6.81% -0.01%

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals Competitors 691 2342 2726 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.23%. Given Pure Energy Minerals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pure Energy Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A -$380,000.00 -173.00 Pure Energy Minerals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -14.26

Pure Energy Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals peers beat Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

