Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.34. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,193,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after buying an additional 92,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

