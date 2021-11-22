Qbao One Day Volume Reaches $29,473.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $545,203.12 and approximately $29,473.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

