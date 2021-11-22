Qcash (QC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $182.68 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.75 million and approximately $182.68 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00090784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.27 or 0.07280851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,936.83 or 1.00119310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.