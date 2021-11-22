QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lessened by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 4.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QCOM traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.72. 287,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,000. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

