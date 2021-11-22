Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

QRHC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

