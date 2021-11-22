RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 887,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $503.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.