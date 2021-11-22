RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 887,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $503.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
