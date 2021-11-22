RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 99,150.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RadNet were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in RadNet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT opened at $28.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.