Raise Price Down 31.7% Over Last Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00225681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

