Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $155,786,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $25,120,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $9,435,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $6,135,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $4,428,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.