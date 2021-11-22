Rate3 (RTE) Tops One Day Volume of $205,969.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $390,882.10 and $205,969.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00225961 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

