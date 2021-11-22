Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 250,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 58,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

