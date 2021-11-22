Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

TSE:REAL opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$7.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

