Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ArcelorMittal (MT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ArcelorMittal (AMS: MT):

11/15/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/12/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €44.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/11/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/11/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €35.00 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/3/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/22/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/13/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €44.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/8/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/5/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/5/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/24/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

