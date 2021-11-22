Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott Larson Sells 2,500 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,771. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,374 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

