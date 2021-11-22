Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,524 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,799,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

RRR stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

