Redd Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,481.83 or 0.99179391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.00543820 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.