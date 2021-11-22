Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,300 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after purchasing an additional 418,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,928,000 after acquiring an additional 987,056 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,854,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after acquiring an additional 789,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 149,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.94. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

