Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 596,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

