Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 86,700 Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 227.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 668,324 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth about $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth about $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 80,686 shares of company stock valued at $710,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ONDS stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

