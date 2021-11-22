Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $753,000 Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,398 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

