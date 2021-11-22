Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $783,000 Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $551.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.