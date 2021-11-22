Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $216.35 and a 52-week high of $304.18.

