Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 611.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of IMTX opened at $11.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37. Immatics has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

