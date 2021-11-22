Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,300 Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of Ark Restaurants worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.